GATE 2023 Response Sheet Releasing Today on 15 February 2023: Details Here

GATE 2023 Response Sheets are likely to be released on Wednesday on the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in.
(Photo: iStock)
GATE 2023 Response Sheets: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is likely to release the response sheets of the candidates for the recently held GATE Exam 2023 on the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in.
Once released, the candidates would be able to download and check their responses by following the below mentioned steps.
GATE 2023 was successfully conducted by the concerned officials on 4, 5, 11 and 12 February 2023. This year, 6.8 lakh candidates had registered for the GATE 2023 examination.
The GATE Answer Key 2023 will be officially released on 22 February. The answer key will be provisional and the candidates can challenge/object it if they are not satisfied with the answers.
The objection window against GATE provisional answer key will open on 22 February and close on 25 February. Once all the objections are addressed, GATE final answer key will be issued by the IIT Kanpur and that will be entirely non-objectionable.
The GATE 2023 Result will be out on 16 March 2023. Successful candidates would be eligible to take admission in different courses of engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, and arts.
Visit the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in
On the homepage, search and click on the direct link for downloading the GATE 2023 Response Sheets
A login page will appear on the screen
Enter the required login details
GATE 2023 response sheets will show up for all the subjects
Check the response sheets of your subject
Download, save, and print a copy for future references
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)