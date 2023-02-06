Is it Really a Good Idea To Set Up Foreign Universities in India?

Abha Dev Habib, Associate Professor at Delhi University, is not convinced about the Indian government's plan to invite foreign universities in India. "I don't think many foreign institutions will set up their campuses in India," she tells The Quint.

In January this year, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar released the draft regulations for "Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India."

The draft says that foreign universities will be invited to operate in India to provide foreign qualifications at affordable costs – and will exercise freedom to formulate their own admission policy and set their own curriculum.

But the larger question is will there be any takers? If yes, can foreign universities in India even succeed? The Quint speaks to experts to understand the problems they see with the government's vision.