Austin University or Austin Consulting Group? Mystery Surrounds UP’s $42 Bn MoU

Amid controversy surrounding the legitimacy of United States-based Austin University, which reportedly inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth $42 billion with the Uttar Pradesh government, a member of the UP delegation has now claimed that the MoU was signed with Austin Consulting Group and not with Austin University.

The clarification came after Austin University’s credentials were questioned.

Sidharth Nath Singh, a former UP minister who was a member of the delegation that signed the MoU to develop a knowledge park, claimed that “there is no controversy” and only the names are similar.