Bomb Threats at Three Ivy League Universities Not Credible, Says US Police

The United States (US) Police, on Sunday, 7 November, said the bomb threats received by Cornell University, Brown University, and Columbia University were not credible and that normal activities could resume at the schools, Reuters reported.

Three Ivy League universities – Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, and Columbia University in New York City – on Sunday had received separate bomb threats after which several buildings were evacuated on their respective campuses.

"Law enforcement has concluded search of the Ithaca campus; no credible threats were found. It is safe to resume all normal activities," Cornell University said in a tweet.

According to Reuters, it was still unclear if the three threats were connected.