Foreign Universities Are Expanding to India Soon: How To Apply? What's the Fees?

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is all set to invite foreign universities to set up their campuses in India. The development comes as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

On Thursday, 5 January, UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, released the draft regulations for setting-up and operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India. The commission has invited feedback on the same from stakeholders by 18 January, 2023.