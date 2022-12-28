Flouting Quota Norms? IITs, Central Varsities Yet To Fill Reserved Faculty Seats

Less than a third of the total vacant faculty positions for reserved categories were filled by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and central universities between 5 September 2021 to 4 September 2022, Education Ministry data revealed earlier this month.

This is despite all the IITs and central universities being directed by the Education Ministry under the Mission Mode Recruitment Drive to fill up vacant faculty positions under the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories by 5 September 2022.