Joint & Dual Degrees With Foreign University: What's the New UGC Guidelines?

The University Grants Commission (UGC) approved regulations that allow Indian and foreign universities to offer dual, twinning and joint degrees in the same disciplines and subject areas.

This means that Indian higher educational institutions can now collaborate with foreign institutes, and students enrolled in a specific programme will be able to visit the universities abroad to pursue a course for a specific period.

While two of the three programmes were in existence before, the amendments make collaborations in between the institutes easier and more flexible than before.