China, Russia Among the Top Destinations for Medical Degrees Abroad

According to data released by the Indian Embassy in China, more than 23,000 Indian students were enrolled in Chinese universities before the COVID-19 outbreak. Of these, more than 18,000 were pursuing medical degrees.

The Medical Council of India had approved and recognised 45 Chinese universities in 2019 for Indian students to enroll in.

Some of the top institutions that feature in the list are Jilin University, Xinjiang Medical University, and Sichuan University. The enrolment plan for foreign students in these institutes also include classes in English medium.