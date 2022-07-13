Extra Staff, New Material: How Coaching Institutes Designed CUET Crash Courses

Rajasthan’s Kota, a coaching hub that sees lakhs of students preparing for numerous competitive exams, is also adapting to this change. The institutes that earlier prepared for civil services, CLAT, MBA, and other entrances, have now added CUET to their list.

Triumphant Institute of Management Education (T.I.M.E) in Kota, which prepares students for management courses, is giving integrated courses to students, specifically for commerce students.

Sanjeev Rajora, Director of T.I.M.E in Kota told The Quint, “Interestingly, we received quite a few inquiries from commerce students. Many studied commerce in school without math and are now worried because they will have to attempt it as it is necessary for many courses in the Delhi University for commerce subjects.”