Will Common Entrance Test Wipe Out Inequality or Create More? Educators Weigh In

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET), which will now be mandatory for admissions to all undergraduate courses in central universities, is being touted as a test that will level the playing field and give equal opportunity to all students across the country. While many agree with the University Grants Commission's (UGC's) decision, some teachers and professors think that it will create a new set of problems.

Many educators think that the board examination pressure on Class 12 students will be reduced significantly. While some believe that another test will lead to added stress among students. Another criticism of the CUET is that it will give rise to a new coaching ecosystem, which will again result in inequality.