CUET: Why Was It Implemented? What Can Students Expect in the Entrance Exam?

A candidate can take a maximum of nine tests via two routes.

Route one: two languages from Section 1A and Section 1B taken together, a maximum of six domain subjects from Section two and a general test from Section three.

Route two: a maximum of three languages from Section 1A and 1B, a maximum of five domain subjects from Section two, and a general test from section three.

The language test will comprise reading comprehension based on different types of passages – factual, literary, and narrative. The general test will include general knowledge, current affairs, general mental ability, numerical ability, quantitative reasoning (which will be based on mathematical concepts arithmetic/algebra/ geometry/mensuration/stat taught till class VIII) and logical and analytical reasoning.

The syllabus for the domain subjects is based on class 12 National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks. The syllabus can be found here on the official CUET website.