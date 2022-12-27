DU PG 2022 5th Admission List Released for a Few Courses: Latest Details Here

DU PG 2022 5th admission list is declared on the official website for a few courses.
The University of Delhi (UoD) has officially released the fifth admission list for postgraduate (PG) programmes. Candidates can go through the DU PG 2022 5th admission list on the official website. The website that one should visit to check the fifth admission list is admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can check the admission list and also browse through the latest updates on the aforementioned website. It is important to note that the admission list was formally released on Monday, 26 December, for all candidates.
You must download the DU PG 2022 5th admission list from the official website - admission.uod.ac.in soon. Shortlisted candidates have to appear for the admission process on time. They must also note the important dates mentioned on the DU PG admissions schedule. All the details are available on the website for interested candidates to stay updated.
The DU PG 5th admission list has been released recently by the University of Delhi (UoD) for all those candidates who are interested to take admission in DU.
According to the details mentioned on the schedule, candidates can submit their applications for consideration against the fifth admission list till 28 December.
Candidates are requested to pay the DU PG 2022 admission fees before 30 December. The paying of admission fees will help to confirm their admission to the colleges and departments.
Let's take a look at the steps to download the DU PG 2022 5th admission list online:
Go to the official website - admission.uod.ac.in.
Click on the link that states PG admissions on the homepage of the website.
Find the desired course's fifth merit list and click on it.
The DU PG fifth admission list will open on your screen.
Download the list from the website and save a copy of the same for your reference.
It is important to note that the fifth admission list has been released only for a few courses. All the details regarding this are available on the website.
