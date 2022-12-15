DU PG Admissions 2022: Third Merit Out, Steps To Download the Revised Schedule

DUET PG Admission 2022: Third merit list released on the official website. Here are the steps to download and check the revised schedule.
DU Admissions 2022 Revised Schedule for Third Merit List: Delhi University (DU) has released the DU PG Admission 2022 third merit list on the official websites, admission.uod.ac.in and du.ac.in. Candidates who are eligible and interested to take admission in different PG (post graduate) courses must download and check revised third merit list available on the aforementioned website.
According to the revised schedule, the last date to apply for the third merit list is Friday, 16 December 2022. The concerned departments or colleges would verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against 3rd Merit List till Saturday, 17 December 2022. The last date for payment against DU third merit list is till Sunday, 18 December 2022.
Following are the steps to download and check the DU Admissions 2022 Third Merit List.
Visit the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications.
Search the direct link for DU PG Admission 2022.
Click on the link and DU Third Merit List will be displayed on your computer screen.
Check the merit list carefully.
Download, save. and print a copy for future reference.
The DU third merit list has been released for the following list of subjects.
MA in Applied Psychology
MA in Economics
MA in History
MS in Mathematics Education, MA in Geography
MA in Hindi
MA in Operational Research
Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Security and Law (PGDCSL)
MA in Social Work
MA in Urdu
MA in Linguistics
MA in Psychology
MS in Informatics
MA/MSc in Mathematics
MCA
MS in Chemistry
MS in Geology
Check the full list of subjects on the official website of Delhi University.
