Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019DU PG Admissions 2022: Third Merit Out, Steps To Download the Revised Schedule

DU PG Admissions 2022: Third Merit Out, Steps To Download the Revised Schedule

DU PG Admissions 2022 Third Merit Released on admission.uod.ac.in. Check revised schedule below.
Saima Andrabi
Education
Published:

DUET PG Admission 2022: Third merit list released on the official website. Here are the steps to download and check the revised schedule.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>DUET PG Admission 2022: Third merit list released on the official website. Here are the steps to download and check the revised schedule.</p></div>

DU Admissions 2022 Revised Schedule for Third Merit List: Delhi University (DU) has released the DU PG Admission 2022 third merit list on the official websites, admission.uod.ac.in and du.ac.in. Candidates who are eligible and interested to take admission in different PG (post graduate) courses must download and check revised third merit list available on the aforementioned website.

According to the revised schedule, the last date to apply for the third merit list is Friday, 16 December 2022. The concerned departments or colleges would verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against 3rd Merit List till Saturday, 17 December 2022. The last date for payment against DU third merit list is till Sunday, 18 December 2022.

Following are the steps to download and check the DU Admissions 2022 Third Merit List.

Also ReadPunjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Provisional Merit List for Mop up Round is Out

DU Admission 2022: Steps To Download and Check the Third Merit List

  • Visit the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications.

  • Search the direct link for DU PG Admission 2022.

  • Click on the link and DU Third Merit List will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Check the merit list carefully.

  • Download, save. and print a copy for future reference.

Also ReadDelhi Nursery Admission 2023: Registration Starts Today; Check Merit List Dates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

DU Third Merit List 2022: List of Subjects

The DU third merit list has been released for the following list of subjects.

  •  MA in Applied Psychology

  • MA in Economics

  • MA in History

  • MS in Mathematics Education, MA in Geography

  • MA in Hindi

  • MA in Operational Research

  • Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Security and Law (PGDCSL)

  • MA in Social Work

  • MA in Urdu

  • MA in Linguistics

  • MA in Psychology

  • MS in Informatics

  • MA/MSc in Mathematics

  • MCA

  • MS in Chemistry

  • MS in Geology

Check the full list of subjects on the official website of Delhi University.

Also ReadDU PG Admission 2022: First Merit List Expected Today; Check Website for Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT