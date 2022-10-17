DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University To Release First Merit List on 18 October

Delhi University (DU) released the stimulated list on Friday, 14 October 2022 and the last date to change preferences was scheduled for Sunday, 16 October till 5 pm. Now the university is all set to issue the first DU Merit List 2022 for UG (undergraduate) phase 3 admissions on Tuesday, 18 October 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to check the first CSAS Allocation List from the official website of Delhi University (du.ac.in) and CSAS portal (admission.uod.ac.in).

Candidates must remember that the university has released the DU academic calendar for 2022-2023 session on the website. According to the calendar, the classwork for candidates admitted in the 1st semester will start from 2 November 2022 onward.