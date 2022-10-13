MHT CET Final Merit List 2022 Released: Web Option for CAP Round-1 Begins Today

Candidates whose names are listed in the MHT CET merit list 2022 are eligible for availing the MHT CET Web option for CAP Round 1. Following are the some of the important details:

1. Candidates can submit their MHT CET Web Options 2022 at cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org.

2. Candidates who qualified the MHT CET Exam 2022 and were listed in the merit list can apply for the MHT CET option entry from 13 October.

3. The last date to apply for the MHT CET round 1 web option entry is 15 October.

4. The MHT CET 2022 Round 1 Counselling Provisional Seat Allotment list is expected to be released on 18 October 2022.

5. The candidates selected in the MHT CET Round 1 seat allotment process will have the choice to accept the seats from 19 to 21 October till 3 pm.

6. MHT CET 2022 Admission process at the allotted institutes will be held from Wednesday, 19 October to Friday, 21 October 2022.