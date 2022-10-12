Maharashtra CET 2022 Counselling Final Merit List For Round 1 To be Out Today

Maharashtra MHT CET 2022 counselling final merit list for round 1 expected to be released today
(Photo: iStock)
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell administers the centralized admission process (CAP) and the organization is all set to release the MHT CET 2022 final merit list today,12 October 2022.
Students who will be shortlisted in the MHT CET final merit list will be eligible for taking admission to BE and BTECH (4 years) and Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5-years) programmes in state colleges.
The final merit list for round 1 MHT CET 2022 will be published on the official websites at cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org. The State CET will be releasing the both MHT CET counselling merit list and seat matrix today.
The students can participate in the online submission and confirmation of options for MHT CET 2022 CAP round 1 from13 October to 15 October 2022. The MHT CET 2022 counselling provisional allotment list for round 1 will be out on 18 October 2022. Candidates will then accept the allotted seats and report to the allotted colleges to confirm their admission between 19 October and 21 October.
Visit the official websites at cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org
On the homepage, click on the designated final merit list of MHT CET 2022
You will have to enter credentials wherever required to log in.
Submit and MHT CET 2022 counselling final merit list will appear on the screen.
You can save and download the merit list for future use as well.
The final MHT CET 2022 merit list is expected to be released today and it is being released after considering all objections raised by the candidates in the MHT CET provisional merit list which was released earlier on 7 October.