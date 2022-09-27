DU UG Admission 2022: CSAS Phase 2 Registration Begins; Check the Latest Updates

DU UG Admission 2022 Phase 2 Registration has started on the website.
(Photo: The Quint)
The second phase of DU UG Admission 2022 has formally begun on Monday, 26 September. During the second phase of admission, candidates who have already registered on the DU Admission 2022 portal, which is the CSAS portal, have to fill choices of courses and colleges in the order of their preference. To access the admission portal, candidates are requested to visit the official website – admission.uod.ac.in. The website contains all the latest details about the second phase of admission.
Candidates who have qualified for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 can apply for the DU UG Admission 2022. To apply for the Delhi University Undergraduate Admission, one has to visit the website – admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can proceed to fill choices after completing the application process online via the CSAS portal on the site.
Candidates must remember that they have to finish the DU UG Admission 2022 Phase 2 Registration within the deadline. All the details regarding the registration process are available on the CSAS portal.
It is important to note that the candidates can choose as many colleges and courses as they want during Phase 2 Registration. They will find the CSAS portal on the official website – admission.uod.ac.in.
The process to complete the Phase 2 registration is also mentioned on the CSAS portal so that the candidates can finish it conveniently. They must complete the registration on time to be considered for the admission process.
The Delhi University-Undergraduate (DU UG) Admission 2022 is decided to be held in three phases:
Phase 1: Candidates have to register on the CSAS portal on the website – admission.uod.ac.in
Phase 2: They have to complete the choice-filling process by 10 October on the CSAS portal
Phase 3: The last phase includes the seat allocation cum admission process
Candidates must keep a close eye on the official website after completing the Phase 2 Registration to know the seat allotment result date.