DUET Result 2022 for PG and PhD Courses Declared: Check nta.ac.in; Know Details

DUET Result 2022 for PG and PhD courses are declared on the official website.
(Photo: The Quint)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the results of the entrance test held for admission to postgraduate and PhD courses at the University of Delhi, DUET 2022. Those who appeared for the exam can finally check their scores online. It is important to note that the DUET result 2022 for PG and PhD courses is available on the website - nta.ac.in. Candidates can check their respective DUET results on the official website of NTA anytime they want.
The ones who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date are requested to check and download the DUET result 2022 for PG and PhD courses soon. The result link is active on the official website - nta.ac.in so candidates can easily download it. They can also go through the latest updates from the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Candidates must check the latest details on the website along with the DUET result. It is important to stay updated and complete the necessary steps on time. One must go through the details mentioned in the result carefully to see if there are any mistakes.
According to the official details available online, the DUET 2022 exam was formally conducted on 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 October, as per the dates mentioned on the schedule.
Now, the DUET 2022 result for PG and PhD courses has finally been declared on the website for candidates to check their scores in the entrance test.
Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the DUET result 2022 for PG and PhD courses that is released recently:
Visit the official website - nta.ac.in.
Click on the link that states DUET PG result or DUET PhD result on the homepage.
Enter your application form number and date of birth correctly.
Press on submit.
Click on the option that says "View Score Card" on the page.
Your result will open on the screen.
Tak on download and save a copy of the result for your reference.
