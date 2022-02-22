Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022: Details on the Second Admission List

Second admission list out on 21 February 2022. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: iStock)
Private schools in Delhi have released the second admission list for entry-level classes including Nursery, KG, and Class 1 on Monday, 21 February.
Parents can take a look at the admission list on the Directorate of Education (DoE) website, http://www.edudel.nic.in/ or call the respective schools to receive any update about the admission process.
The Directorate of Education might release another admission list in the month of March. The entire admission process for the entry-level classes is set to end on 31 March.
The release of the second list for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022 brought respite to anxious parents who had been waiting for a long time to know the results, ever since the admission process began.
The process for Nursery Admissions in the Delhi private schools began on 15 December 2021. The first admission list was released on 4 February 2022.
Parents have been waiting for almost two months for the second admission list. There might be another admission list in March.
The admission process for entry-level classes in private Delhi schools is being conducted in more than 1,800 schools.
The students shortlisted in the second admission list have to take admission in private schools between 22-28 February 2022.
The senior official also said that all private unaided recognised schools taking admissions in pre-school, pre-primary, and Class 1 level must reserve 25 percent seats for EWS or DG category students. They should also reserve seats for children with disabilities.
If your child has been shortlisted in the second admission list, carry the following documents during admission process:
Passport size coloured photograph of the parents and the student
Family photograph
Birth certificate of the student
Aadhaar card of the student
Aadhaar card of the parents
Proof of the address
Parents can check all other important details and information on the Directorate of Education (DoE) official website: http://www.edudel.nic.in/
(Written with inputs from Indian Express and Times Now.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)