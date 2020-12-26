Should Delhi Govt Scrap Nursery Admissions? Parents Share Views

“Nursery admissions should take place next year, irrespective of whether the vaccine arrives or not,” says Lubhanshi Bajaj, even as the Delhi government considers a proposal to halt nursery admissions next year, promising to admit students directly to kindergarten in the 2022-2023 academic session.

One of the many parents who were looking forward to get their children admitted to nursery school, Bajaj is worried that her child would miss out on an entire year if the government goes ahead with the proposal.