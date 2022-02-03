DDMA Meeting Tomorrow, Decision Expected on Reopening of Schools, Gyms in Delhi

COVID-19 in Delhi: DDMA Meeting to be held on Friday, 4 February.
(Photo: Anupam Gautam/IANS)
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting on Friday, 4 February 2022, in the view of dropping of COVID-19 cases in the national capital.
Anil Baijal, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, will chair the virtual meeting, where Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also be present, reported news agency ANI.
On 27 January, the DDMA lifted weekend curfew, odd-even restrictions for shops, and allowed restaurants and bars to operated at 50 percent capacity.
However, schools and other educational institutions, spas, gyms, and entertainment parks still remain shut.
According to a report by news agency PTI, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, on Wednesday, accused the AAP government of discriminating against gyms and spas, and demanded that they be reopened.
"Restrictions like weekend curfew and odd-even have been removed from the markets. Along with this, restaurants, bars, and cinemas have also been allowed with 50 percent capacity. Why is discrimination being done only with gyms and spas?" Bidhuri asked, as quoted by PTI.
He further added that there are around 5,000 gyms in Delhi with more than one lakh people associated with them, making fitness industry one of the most affected due to COVID-19 curbs.
Lifting restriction on gyms, spas and reopening of schools and colleges can be discussed in the DDMA meeting on Friday.
Delhi, on Wednesday, reported 3,028 new COVID-19 cases and 27 fatalities with positivity rate of 4.73 percent.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)