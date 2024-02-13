1 Year to Dalit Student Darshan Solanki's Death at IIT Bombay: What Has Changed?

Nearly six months after Darshan’s death, IIT Bombay had allegedly issued a set of "anti-discrimination guidelines" which stated that it is inappropriate to ask other students about their JEE ranks and GATE scores – and that violations can lead to "severe punishment."

A student of IIT-B and member of APPSC, requesting anonymity, told The Quint that some “cosmetic adjustments” have been brought about, but changes are not palpable on ground in the “absence of a clear mandate which defines the roles and responsibilities of the SC/ST Cell.”

The students demanded the administration to disclose the grievance redressal mechanism of the SC/ST Cell as well as lay out steps taken to ensure inclusivity on campus. “While these guidelines have started the conversation, the dominant narrative is anti-reservation,” the student said.

On 4 July 2022, The Indian Express had reported that the SC/ST Cell of IIT Bombay plans to introduce a mandatory course on caste awareness. The move was reported after surveys conducted by the Cell indicated holding sensitisation events and having a mandatory academic course on caste and racial discrimination.

The students that The Quint spoke to claimed that there has been no action from the administration in this direction. One of them said, “The SC/ST Cell has again gone into oblivion.” The Quint has reached out to IIT Bombay’s PRO about the same, too. They are yet to respond.