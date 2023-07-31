‘Don’t Ask Student's JEE Rank’: IIT-Bombay’s New Anti-Discrimination Guidelines

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Saturday, 29 July allegedly put up across the campus new "anti-discrimination guidelines" which stated that it is inappropriate to ask other students about their JEE ranks and GATE scores and that violations can lead to "severe punishment."

The guidelines, a copy of which was accessed by The Quint, come nearly six months after the death by suicide of first-year B.Tech student Darshan Solanki, who belonged to the Dalit community. Darshan's family had linked caste discrimination on campus to his death.

A PhD student, who is also a member of IIT-Bombay's student group Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), told The Quint that "the new guidelines are a good thing but in a limited sense as it does not talk about the operationality of the SC/ST Cell and its role in case a student faces caste-based discrimination on campus."