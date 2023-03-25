They Can't Be Judge In Own Case: Darshan's Father Writes to IIT-Bombay Director

“The committee hasn’t taken all the evidences and material on record… Our statements were not taken in writing… We have been denied the principle of natural justice,” wrote Ramesh Solanki, father of 18-year-old Darshan Solanki, in a letter to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. His son had died by suicide at the IIT campus in Mumbai's Powai on 12 February.

In the letter, dated 24 March, addressed to the Director of IIT Bombay, Ramesh rejected the conclusion of IIT’s internal committee, which was set up to investigate into Darshan's death a day after he died by suicide.

He demanded that the case be transferred to another state’s agency or a central agency. Darshan, who belonged to the Dalit community, was pursuing B.Tech in Chemical Engineering and hailed from Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

He was in the first year and had joined the IIT-Bombay campus only a few months ago.

While Darshan’s parents and family, as well as student body Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) have linked his death by suicide to caste discrimination, IIT Bombay has repeatedly refuted these claims.

An internal committee formed by the elite institute to probe Darshan’s death has, instead, claimed that he was “severely affected by his deteriorating academic performance.”