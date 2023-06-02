Darshan Solanki Case: Chargesheet Mentions Last Interactions, Tiff With Student

The 473-page chargesheet with over 55 statements filed by the Mumbai Police on 30 May,revealed that Darshan Solanki had a tiff with fellow student Arman Khatri in his last few days, and that he was afraid of his friends finding out about his caste over the past few months.

Darshan died by suicide at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay on 12 February this year. Hailing from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Darshan belonged to the Dalit community.

As reported by The Indian Express, the chargesheet, which has recorded the statements of his parents and sister, fellow students, professors and assistant professors, names Arman as the only accused. In the chargesheet, police claimed that a series of events that started in February led him to take the drastic step.

Here’s what the chargesheet reveals about the events that led up to his death: