CUET UG 2024 Registration Begins: How to Apply on exams.nta.ac.in, Details Here

CUET UG 2024 registration has started on the official website for candidates.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially started the CUET UG 2024 registration for all interested candidates. The registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2024 is taking place on the official website - exams.nta.ac.in. Candidates must fill out the application form on time and pay the fee online. All the important dates and latest announcements are stated on the site. Only registered students can sit for the entrance exam so make sure to complete the process.
The CUET UG 2024 schedule is available online. It is a common screening test that allows selected candidates to apply for admission to all the central universities. The CUET UG 2024 registration deadline is mentioned on the website - exams.nta.ac.in. The exam will be held in hybrid mode, unlike previous years, as per the latest details announced online.
Remember your login credentials carefully after registering yourself. You have to enter your registration ID and password every time you want to access the answer key or the result. You will not be allowed to download any of the documents without the login details.
According to the important dates mentioned on the CUET UG 2024 schedule, the application window will remain open from 27 February to 26 March. As of now, the NTA has not announced any extension of the registration dates.
The admit cards for the exam are expected to be announced in the second week of May. The exam will be conducted from 15 May to 31 May.
The provisional and final answer key dates are not announced yet. The CUET UG 2024 exam result is likely to be declared on 30 June. Stay alert to know the exact dates and follow the schedule.
You can go through the latest announcements about the exam on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Let's go through the steps to complete the CUET UG 2024 registration process here:
Visit the website - exams.nta.ac.in.
Click on the CUET UG 2024 Application form link.
Tap on the 'New Candidate' registration page.
Register yourself and create your login credentials.
Enter the details to open the registration form.
Fill out the personal information, provide the scanned copies of the documents, and pay the fee online.
Tap on Submit.
Download the form for your use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)