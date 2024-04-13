CUET PG Result 2024 Out Today; Steps To Download Result On Official Website

CUET PG 2024 result declared on the official website for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency declared the CUET PG Result 2024 today, 13 April 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (Postgraduate) 2024 can check and download the CUET PG 2024 Result from the official website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.
The NTA conducted the CUET PG 2024 on March 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 27, and 28 in computer based test (CBT) mode. The exam was conducted in 572 different centers located in 262 cities including 9 cities outside India i.e. Manama, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Ottawa, Abu Dhabi, Vienna, and Qatar.
About 950 subject experts and 200 translators were actively engaged in the preparation of question papers for CUET (PG) 2024. For the academic session 2024-25, the CUET 2024 PG was conducted for about 4,62,603 unique registered candidates who were administered 7,68,414 tests.
The Common University Entrance Test-PG is conducted for admission into all Postgraduate Programmes in all Central Universities, other participating Universities, Institutions, Organizations, Autonomous Colleges since 2022. NTA had released the provisional answer key in the first week of April and the final answer has also been release before the result.
Visit the official NTA CUET PG website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.
Click on the link for "CUET PG Result 2024" or "Download Scorecard" available on the homepage.
Candidates will be directed to a login page where they need to enter their application number, password, and the required security PIN.
Once the candidates submit all their details, their CUET PG Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
Candidates can download the scorecard and print a copy for future reference.
