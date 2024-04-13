Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CUET PG Result 2024 Out Today; Steps To Download Result On Official Website

CUET PG Result 2024 Out Today; Steps To Download Result On Official Website

Check the date of CUET PG Results release and check the steps to download result from official website
Shivangani Singh
Education
Published:

CUET PG 2024 result declared on the official website for candidates.

|

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>CUET PG 2024 result declared on the official website for candidates.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The National Testing Agency declared the CUET PG Result 2024 today, 13 April 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (Postgraduate) 2024 can check and download the CUET PG 2024 Result from the official website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

The NTA conducted the CUET PG 2024 on March 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 27, and 28 in computer based test (CBT) mode. The exam was conducted in 572 different centers located in 262 cities including 9 cities outside India i.e. Manama, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Ottawa, Abu Dhabi, Vienna, and Qatar.

About 950 subject experts and 200 translators were actively engaged in the preparation of question papers for CUET (PG) 2024. For the academic session 2024-25, the CUET 2024 PG was conducted for about 4,62,603 unique registered candidates who were administered 7,68,414 tests.

Also ReadCUET UG 2024 Registration Last Date Extended; Steps To Apply Here

The Common University Entrance Test-PG is conducted for admission into all Postgraduate Programmes in all Central Universities, other participating Universities, Institutions, Organizations, Autonomous Colleges since 2022. NTA had released the provisional answer key in the first week of April and the final answer has also been release before the result.

How To Download CUET PG Result 2024?

  1. Visit the official NTA CUET PG website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

  2. Click on the link for "CUET PG Result 2024" or "Download Scorecard" available on the homepage.

  3. Candidates will be directed to a login page where they need to enter their application number, password, and the required security PIN.

  4. Once the candidates submit all their details, their CUET PG Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

  5. Candidates can download the scorecard and print a copy for future reference.

Also ReadCUET UG 2024: Correction Window Opens Today; How To Make Changes and Last Date

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT