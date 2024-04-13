CUET PG Result 2024 Out Today; Steps To Download Result On Official Website

The National Testing Agency declared the CUET PG Result 2024 today, 13 April 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (Postgraduate) 2024 can check and download the CUET PG 2024 Result from the official website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

The NTA conducted the CUET PG 2024 on March 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 27, and 28 in computer based test (CBT) mode. The exam was conducted in 572 different centers located in 262 cities including 9 cities outside India i.e. Manama, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Ottawa, Abu Dhabi, Vienna, and Qatar.

About 950 subject experts and 200 translators were actively engaged in the preparation of question papers for CUET (PG) 2024. For the academic session 2024-25, the CUET 2024 PG was conducted for about 4,62,603 unique registered candidates who were administered 7,68,414 tests.