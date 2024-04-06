CUET UG 2024: Correction Window Opens Today; How To Make Changes and Last Date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the CUET UG 2024 correction window today, Saturday, 6 April, for interested candidates. According to the latest official details, the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test - Under Graduate is activated on the official website - cuetug.ntaonline.in. Candidates can make the necessary changes to their application forms after visiting the website. It is important to check the details carefully before submitting the form to avoid problems later on.

The CUET UG 2024 correction window will remain open till a certain time. Concerned candidates should visit the website - cuetug.ntaonline.in and finish the process by the deadline. Please note that this is the last chance to edit your application forms before the exam takes place. No candidate will be allowed to access the correction window after the deadline.