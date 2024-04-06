CUET PG 2024 Answer Key Declared: Check Result Date; How To Download Answer Keys

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the CUET PG 2024 answer key for interested candidates. Earlier, the CUET PG answer key was supposed to be declared on 4 April, however, it got delayed. One can check and download the provisional answer keys from the official website - pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Concerned candidates who appeared for the CUET PG 2024 on the scheduled dates must download the answer keys soon. They should check the details on the key carefully.

The CUET PG 2024 answer key link is activated on the official website - pgcuet.samarth.ac.in only. Candidates who appeared for the exam were patiently waiting for the provisional answer key to be released by the exam-conducting body. The CUET PG 2024 result date will be announced later on the site so stay alert and go through the latest updates online.