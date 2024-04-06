CUET PG 2024 Answer Key Declared: Check Result Date; How To Download Answer Keys

The CUET PG 2024 answer key is released on the official website for candidates.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the CUET PG 2024 answer key for interested candidates. Earlier, the CUET PG answer key was supposed to be declared on 4 April, however, it got delayed. One can check and download the provisional answer keys from the official website - pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Concerned candidates who appeared for the CUET PG 2024 on the scheduled dates must download the answer keys soon. They should check the details on the key carefully.
The CUET PG 2024 answer key link is activated on the official website - pgcuet.samarth.ac.in only. Candidates who appeared for the exam were patiently waiting for the provisional answer key to be released by the exam-conducting body. The CUET PG 2024 result date will be announced later on the site so stay alert and go through the latest updates online.
Candidates who want to download the provisional answer keys must keep their login details ready. You can also submit objections, if there are any, via the official website after paying the fee.
As per the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the CUET PG 2024 was formally conducted from 11 March to 23 March. The exam also took place on 27 and 28 March, for registered candidates.
One should note that around 4,62,603 unique candidates registered for the PG entrance exam this year. The CUET PG exam will help students to get admission to around 190 universities. Stay alert to download the results on time.
As of now, the CUET PG provisional answer key has been released. The final answer key and result will be declared after the officials review the objections submitted by candidates.
One can also check the question papers and response sheets on the website along with the answer key.
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the CUET PG answer key 2024 online:
Browse through the official website - pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.
Go to the answer key section and click on the link "CUET PG 2024 Answer Key".
The provisional answer key will open on a new page.
Check the details and calculate your scores.
Download the CUET PG provisional key from the site.
