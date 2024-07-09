CUET UG 2024: Answer Key Objection Raising Deadline Today, Result Details Here

CUET UG 2024 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is closing the objection window for the Common University Entrance Test 2024 (CUET UG 2024) answer key today, Tuesday, 9 July. Students who have any questions or objections regarding the CUET UG 2024 answer key can visit the NTA website to submit them. According to the latest details, concerned candidates can submit their objections via exams.nta.ac.in/CUET. Make sure to follow the deadline if you want the officials to consider your objections before releasing the CUET UG 2024 result.

As per the latest details, the CUET 2024 provisional answer key was formally declared on Sunday, 7 July. Candidates had some time to raise objections against the CUET UG 2024 answer key. You can check the latest details on the official website - exams.nta.ac.in/CUET. Interested candidates must stay updated with the announcements.