CUET UG 2024: Answer Key Objection Raising Deadline Today, Result Details Here

CUET UG 2024 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is closing the objection window for the Common University Entrance Test 2024 (CUET UG 2024) answer key today, Tuesday, 9 July. Students who have any questions or objections regarding the CUET UG 2024 answer key can visit the NTA website to submit them. According to the latest details, concerned candidates can submit their objections via exams.nta.ac.in/CUET. Make sure to follow the deadline if you want the officials to consider your objections before releasing the CUET UG 2024 result.
As per the latest details, the CUET 2024 provisional answer key was formally declared on Sunday, 7 July. Candidates had some time to raise objections against the CUET UG 2024 answer key. You can check the latest details on the official website - exams.nta.ac.in/CUET. Interested candidates must stay updated with the announcements.
According to the NTA, the challenge will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge is found correct, the CUET UG 2024 answer key will be revised. The revised final answer key will be announced by the NTA to the students. No individual candidate will be notified of their acceptance/non-acceptance of the challenge.
The entrance exam was conducted for students wishing to take admission in undergraduate courses in computer science, technology, engineering, mathematics, or liberal arts.
Apart from this, students are also being given the chance to submit a representation against the OMR grading of Rs 200 per question. This can be done by submitting the application form on the NTA website.
Students can visit the NTA website to submit the application form by entering their application number and date of birth in the login window available on the homepage.
Let's take a look at the easy steps you should follow to download the CUET UG 2024 answer key online:
Go to the official website of the NTA - exams.nta.ac.in.
Tap on the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG exam page.
Once the answer key tab opens, key in your application number and date of birth in the given spaces.
Check the details on the answer key carefully and download it from the website.
You can save a printout of the provisional answer key.
