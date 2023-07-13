CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key Declared: Download From nta.ac.in; Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially declared the CUET UG 2023 final answer key on Wednesday, 12 July, for all interested candidates who were waiting for it. One must note that the CUET UG final answer key download link is activated on the official website – nta.ac.in. It is important to stay alert and updated with the latest announcements by the exam-conducting body available on the official site. One must take note of the announcement to stay informed.

Concerned candidates should download a copy of the CUET UG 2023 final answer key from the website. You have to enter your login credentials in the website – nta.ac.in – to view the CUET UG final answer key. Candidates were patiently waiting for the final answer key to release so they could check their scores. You must know the latest announcements.