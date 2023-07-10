CUET PG 2023 Answer Key Soon: Check Details on cuet.nta.nic.in; Know Dates Here

The CUET PG 2023 answer key date is not announced yet by NTA.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the Common University Entrance Test, CUET PG 2023 answer key very soon for concerned candidates. The CUET PG answer key release date and time are not announced yet by the exam-conducting body so candidates should stay alert. They must keep a close eye on the official site - cuet.nta.nic.in for all the latest updates regarding the key. The NTA will declare the CUET PG results 2023 after the answer key.
Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting to check and download the CUET PG 2023 answer key. It is important to note that the CUET PG answer key can be downloaded only from the official site - cuet.nta.nic.in. After downloading the key, one must go through the details stated on it properly.
Candidates can calculate their probable scores after going through the CUET PG key, once released. The NTA will announce all the crucial details on its website so that it is easier for candidates to go through them and stay informed.
As per the latest details, the most recent CUET PG 2023 exam was held on 30 June. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET PG 2023 provisional answer key before the results so that candidates can raise objections against it.
It is important to note that the CUET PG exam was conducted in computer-based test mode in various cities all over the country.
Let's take a look at the simple steps all concerned candidates must follow to download the CUET PG 2023 answer key online:
Go to the website - cuet.nta.nic.in to access the answer key.
Find the link that states CUET PG answer key 2023 on the homepage.
Choose the paper code and other details to view the right answer key.
The provisional key will display on your screen.
Check the details and download it from the website.
