CUET PG 2024 Answer Key: NTA to Release Answer Keys and Response Sheets Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the answer keys, question papers and candidates' responses for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate or CUET PG 2024 today, Thursday, 4 April. One should note that the CUET PG 2024 answer key will be declared on the official website - pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Concerned candidates are requested to update the official website to note down the important details about the provisional answer key. All the important announcements will be mentioned online.

Candidates can submit the objections once the CUET PG 2024 answer key link is activated. The objection-raising dates and details will also be announced on the site - pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET PG result 2024 will be declared after the answer keys are announced. Candidates are patiently waiting for the answer keys to calculate their probable scores in the entrance test.