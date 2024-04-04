CUET PG 2024 Answer Key: NTA to Release Answer Keys and Response Sheets Today

The CUET PG 2024 answer key is expected to be released on Thursday, 4 Apri.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the answer keys, question papers and candidates' responses for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate or CUET PG 2024 today, Thursday, 4 April. One should note that the CUET PG 2024 answer key will be declared on the official website - pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Concerned candidates are requested to update the official website to note down the important details about the provisional answer key. All the important announcements will be mentioned online.
Candidates can submit the objections once the CUET PG 2024 answer key link is activated. The objection-raising dates and details will also be announced on the site - pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET PG result 2024 will be declared after the answer keys are announced. Candidates are patiently waiting for the answer keys to calculate their probable scores in the entrance test.
You should keep your registration ID and other login details ready before downloading the CUET PG answer key. Nobody will be allowed to check the answer keys without the credentials so be alert.
According to the latest official details, the CUET PG 2024 exam was formally conducted from 11 March to 23 March, 27 March, and 28 March. The exam was held in computer-based (CBT) mode.
As of now, we do not know the exact date and time of the CUET PG 2024 answer key. Once the link is activated, concerned candidates should check the objection-raising deadline and fee. The details will be stated on the official notice.
One should note that the final answer key and the result will be announced based on the objections submitted by candidates. You should raise them by the last date.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to download the CUET PG 2024 answer key online:
Browse through the official website of the CUET PG exam - pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.
Click on the active link that states "CUET PG 2024 Answer Key" on the homepage.
Enter your application number and date of birth, and click on login.
The provisional key will display on your device.
Download it and save a soft copy.
