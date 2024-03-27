CUET UG 2024 Registration Last Date Extended; Steps To Apply Here

CUET UG 2024 registration dates are extended
(Photo: iStock)
CUET UG 2024 Registration Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) extended the last date for online submission of the application for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET UG 2024) on Tuesday, 26 March. The date is extended based on the request received from the candidates and other stakeholders. According to the revised schedule, candidates now can register their online application for the entrance examination till 31 March (9:50 pm) at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/, the official website to apply for CUET UG 2024.
The official post reads "The deadline for online submission of the application form for the CUET-UG – 2024 has been extended to 31 March 2024 (Up to 09:50 P.M.) based on the request received from candidates and other stakeholders. Please visit https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ for the latest updates."
The previous deadline for the submission of application forms was 26 March. The examination will be conducted in hybrid mode from 15 to 31 May in two or three shifts per day, and the results will be declared on 30 June. The choice of exam centre cities is limited to the state of permanent or present address. The city slips will be released from 30 April onwards. Admit cards will be available to the candidates in the second week of May 2024.
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/
Click on the registration link on the homepage.
Fill the application form by providing the personal and academic qualification details.
Scan and upload images of photograph and signature.
Pay the fee online.
Submit the form and download the application.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)