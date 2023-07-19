CUET PG 2023 Final Answer Key Declared: Download From cuet.nta.nic.in; Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the CUET PG 2023 final answer key today, Wednesday, 19 July 2023, for all concerned candidates. Candidates are requested to download the CUET PG final answer key from the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. It is important to note that the CUET PG results 2023 are yet to be declared so all concerned candidates should be alert. They must keep a close eye on the website to know the important updates.

Candidates were waiting for the CUET PG 2023 final answer key to release so they could calculate their scores before the results are out. One can download the final key from the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in after logging in to their account. Concerned candidates are requested to check the details on the final key carefully after downloading it from the site.