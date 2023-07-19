CUET PG 2023 Final Answer Key Declared: Download From cuet.nta.nic.in; Details

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CUET PG 2023 Final Answer Key Declared: Download From cuet.nta.nic.in; Details

CUET PG 2023 Final Answer Key: The CUET PG results are expected to be declared soon on the official website.
Raajwrita Dutta
Education
Published:

CUET PG 2023 final answer key is declared on the official website for candidates.

(Photo: iStock)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the CUET PG 2023 final answer key today, Wednesday, 19 July 2023, for all concerned candidates. Candidates are requested to download the CUET PG final answer key from the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. It is important to note that the CUET PG results 2023 are yet to be declared so all concerned candidates should be alert. They must keep a close eye on the website to know the important updates.

Candidates were waiting for the CUET PG 2023 final answer key to release so they could calculate their scores before the results are out. One can download the final key from the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in after logging in to their account. Concerned candidates are requested to check the details on the final key carefully after downloading it from the site.

The exam-conducting body, NTA, announces important details on its website so that it is easier for candidates to go through them. You will find the latest notification about the CUET PG final answer key on the homepage.

CUET PG 2023: Important Details

As per the latest official details, the CUET PG 2023 result will be declared soon because the final answer key is announced. Candidates should keep a close eye on the website to know the announcement about the results.

Approximately, 8.33 lakh applicants filled out the registration forms for CUET PG 2023 this time. Now, they are patiently waiting to check the results and see if they have qualified for the entrance examination.

Candidates are requested to download the CUET PG 2023 final answer key from the website before the results are announced. They will find the downloading link online.

It is important to note that the final answer key is prepared based on the objections raised against the CUET PG provisional key, which was declared earlier by the NTA.

CUET PG 2023 Final Answer Key: How To Download

Let's take a look at the simple steps you must follow to download the CUET PG 2023 final answer key online:

  • Visit the official website of the exam - cuet.nta.nic.in.

  • Tap on the CUET PG 2023 Final Answer Key download link on the website.

  • A new PDF file will appear on your screen when you tap on the link.

  • Check the details on the answer key and download it from the website.

  • Take a printout of the key for future use.

(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)

