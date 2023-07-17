XAT 2024 Registrations Underway: Check xatonline.in for Exam Date; Details Here

The XAT 2024 registrations formally began on 15 July 2023 for all interested candidates. People who are interested to appear for the examination that is set to take place in 2024, should complete the registration process by the deadline. It is important to note that the XAT 2024 registration process is being held on the official website - xatonline.in. Before registering for the exam, one must go through the important dates and details mentioned on the official site.

