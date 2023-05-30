CUET PG 2023 City Intimation Slips Out Tomorrow: Details on How To Download

The CUET PG 2023 exam city intimation slip is likely to be declared on Wednesday, 31 May.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is getting ready to release the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 city intimation slips on its official website soon. As per the official details announced by the UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar recently, the CUET PG 2023 city intimation slips are likely to be allotted Wednesday, 31 May. Interested candidates should visit the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in for all the official updates regarding the CUET PG exam city intimation slips.
Once the CUET PG 2023 city intimation slips are declared, the downloading link will be activated on the official website of the exam – cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are requested to download the CUET PG exam city slips on time and go through the details mentioned on them. Every candidate who registered for the exam is advised to stay alert on Wednesday.
The UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar shared an official Twitter post stating, "CUET-PG 2023: NTA is working on releasing the city information slips on 31st May for CUET-PG starting on 5th June."
It is important to note that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not announced the exam city slip date and time yet. One should keep a close eye on the website to know more about the CUET PG exam city slip 2023.
Here are the simple steps you must know to download the CUET PG 2023 exam city intimation slip online:
Go to the official CUET site – cuet.nta.nic.in.
Tap on the active link that states "CUET PG 2023 exam city intimation slip" on the home page.
Key in your registered details to view the exam city slip.
Tap on submit and the exam city slip will display on your device.
Check the details properly mentioned on the slip.
Download the CUET PG exam slip from the website.
