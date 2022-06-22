IIMC Postgraduate Diploma Courses 2022 Registration Date Extended, Check Details

IIMC Postgraduate (PG) Diploma Courses 2022 registration date changed.
(Photo: iStock)
The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has officially extended the registration process for IIMC Postgraduate (PG) Diploma courses 2022. It is to be noted that from this year onwards, the IIMC has planned to admit students to its PG Diploma programmes through the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET). Previously, the last date to submit the application forms for the IIMC Postgraduate (PG) Diploma courses 2022 was 18 June 2022. Now, the submission date has been extended by the institute.
The candidates who are interested to apply for the IIMC Postgraduate (PG) Diploma courses 2022 can register online till 4 July 2022. It is important to note that the candidates can register themselves via the official website, iimc.nic.in. They will find all the latest information regarding the registrations and other details on the mentioned website.
Candidates should remember that they can pay the application fee for the IIMC Postgraduate (PG) Diploma courses 2022 till 5 July 2022. The application correct window is scheduled to formally open on 6 July 2022.
Candidates should remember the new application dates and finish the registration process for the IIMC Postgraduate (PG) Diploma courses 2022 within the deadline. They will be allowed to make changes in the application form on 6 July 2022 as per the latest details.
Here are a few steps that the candidates need to follow to apply for the IIMC Postgraduate (PG) Diploma courses 2022 online:
Visit the official website of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) at iimc.nic.in.
Go to the link that states Postgraduate (PG) Diploma courses 2022 Registrations on the homepage.
Register yourself by filling in the required details in the provided space.
Log in using the details and fill out the application form carefully.
Upload scanned copies of the documents such as photographs, signatures, etc.
Pay the application fee online and click on submit.
You can download and take a printout of the form.
For more details on the IIMC Postgraduate (PG) Diploma courses 2022 registrations, visit the official website at iimc.nic.in to stay informed.