JIPMAT 2022: IIM Admission Test Registration Extended Till 15 June

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application process for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT).

The last date to apply for JIMAT 2022 is 15 June 2022. Candidates willing to appear for the exam can fill the JIPMAT application 2022 on the website – jipmat.nta.ac.in.

Earlier, the last date to apply for the IIM admission test was 9 June.

The JIPMAT candidates will be allowed to edit/change or correct their application form on 17 and 18 June 2022.