JIPMAT 2022: IIM Admission Test Registration Extended Till 15 June

JIPMAT 2022: last date to apply is 15 June 2022
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application process for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT).
The last date to apply for JIMAT 2022 is 15 June 2022. Candidates willing to appear for the exam can fill the JIPMAT application 2022 on the website – jipmat.nta.ac.in.
Earlier, the last date to apply for the IIM admission test was 9 June.
The JIPMAT candidates will be allowed to edit/change or correct their application form on 17 and 18 June 2022.
The official notice stated, “This is being done keeping in view of a large number of requests received for the same.”
“Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm on 18 June 2022,” the NTA statement added.
Candidates appear for JIPMAT to get admitted to five-year integrated programmes in Management (IPM) at IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu. 12 passed students can appear in it or students who have qualified Class 12 equivalent exam from a recognised board, or the Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) or any state open board.
Visit the official website at jipmat.nta.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the 'JIPMAT 2022 new registration' link.
Register and fill in the JIPMAT application form.
Upload all the required documents and pay the online registration fee.
Download the print out the form fir future reference.
