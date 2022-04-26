ADVERTISEMENT

AP SBTET Diploma 2021: Check Official Website for Results, Recounting Procedure

The diploma exams of the AP State Board of Technical Education and Training were held in October and November 2021.

AP SBTET Diploma 2021: Check Official Website for Results, Recounting Procedure
The results of the AP SBTET Diploma Exams 2021 have finally been declared. The diploma exams of the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, were held in the months of October and November 2021. The results are now out on the official website.

Candidates who had appeared for the AP SBTET exams can check their results on the official website at sbtet.ap.gov.in.

Re-verification and Recounting Date

Along with the results of the SBTET, the board has also informed candidates about the re-verification and recounting procedure. Students can check their results by logging on to the official exam portal. If they want to get their results reverified and papers rechecked, they can send in their requests to the online exam centres from 27 April to 5 May 2022.

AP SBTET 2022: Recounting Fee

Students who want to get their papers rechecked must pay a fee of Rs 400 while those who want to get their results reverified must pay Rs 4,500 per subject. The payments should be made online.

AP SBTET Diploma Result 2022: Steps To Check Results 

  1. Visit the official exam portal at sbtet.ap.gov.in.

  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'C-20 results'.

  3. A new page with a list of district names will appear on the screen.

  4. Click on your district link and you will be redirected to a new page.

  5. Enter the PIN and semester of the examination and then submit.

  6. Your AP SBTET Diploma results will be displayed on the screen.

