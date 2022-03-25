TS TET 2022 Notification Out: Check Registration and Exam Dates, Other Details

TS TET 2022 notification released on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The School Education Department, Telangana released the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2022 notification on Friday, 25 March 2022.
Candidates interested to appear for the examination should note that the Telangana TET exam is scheduled to be conducted on 12 June 2022.
The website also contains the official notification that mentions all the important details such as eligibility, exam pattern, and important dates. Interested candidates are advised to take a look at the notification.
Candidates should take note of the important dates so that they do not miss out on anything related to the TS TET 2022.
The TS TET 2022 online registrations are scheduled to begin from Saturday, 26 March 2022.
The online registrations will go on till 12 April 2022. Candidates will not be allowed to register for the TS TET 2022 after the deadline.
It is to be noted that the candidates who apply for the examination will receive their TS TET 2022 Admit Card most probably by the first week of June.
Click on the official website of TSTET at tstet.cgg.gov.in.
Go to the link that states Apply Online on the homepage
Enter your registration details correctly and press on submit
Login to your account using the registration details
Fill out the application form correctly by entering all the required details
Upload scanned copies of the documents
Pay the application fee and verify all the details
Submit the form
Download the application form from the website and take a printout