CTET Result 2024 Declared: How To Download CBSE CTET Results; Check the Details

CTET Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) held the CTET 2024 exam on 7 July, for all registered candidates. A provisional answer key was released by the CBSE on 24 July 2024, after which the students had the option to submit any objections. The extended date to submit objections was 27 July 2024, which has since passed. One should note that the CTET result 2024 link is activated on the official website - ctet.nic.in. You must check and download the scorecard carefully.
Concerned candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date were patiently waiting for the CTET result 2024 to be declared. Now, they can finally download the scorecard from the website - ctet.nic.in. One should check the latest announcements after downloading the result. It is important to stay updated with the official details.
According to the information provided by the CBSE, the students who have appeared for the examination can check their results by using their roll number on the ctet.nic.in website.
Students are not required to provide any other documents to check their scores online. The officials have also announced that if a challenge is accepted against the provisional answer key then the objection fee will be refunded.
It is pertinent to note that the July 2024 exam was held in two shifts, with paper 2 being held from 9:30 am to 12 pm and paper 1 from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
All the candidates who have appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can visit the ctet.nic.in website to check their results. The records of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, including the OMR Answer Sheet, are kept for up to two months from the date of result declaration by the CBSE.
Let's take a look at the easy steps you must follow to download the CBSE CTET Result 2024 online:
Browse through the official website - ctet.nic.in.
Click on the "CTET Result 2024" link on the homepage and enter the details.
Your result will appear on the screen and you can check the scores.
Download the result from the website.
Save a copy for your reference.
