CTET Result 2024 Declared: How To Download CBSE CTET Results; Check the Details

CTET Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) held the CTET 2024 exam on 7 July, for all registered candidates. A provisional answer key was released by the CBSE on 24 July 2024, after which the students had the option to submit any objections. The extended date to submit objections was 27 July 2024, which has since passed. One should note that the CTET result 2024 link is activated on the official website - ctet.nic.in. You must check and download the scorecard carefully.

Concerned candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date were patiently waiting for the CTET result 2024 to be declared. Now, they can finally download the scorecard from the website - ctet.nic.in. One should check the latest announcements after downloading the result. It is important to stay updated with the official details.