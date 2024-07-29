ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 Released At icai.nic.in; Steps To Download Below

The Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination 2024 results have been released today, Monday, 29 July 2024.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can visit the icai.nic.in website to check the ICAI CA Foundation 2024 result. Candidates will be required to enter their roll number and registration number on the login window available on the homepage of the website.

The ICAI CA Foundation 2024 examination was held in two parts. Paper 1 and Paper 2 were held from 2 pm to 5 pm, while Papers 3 and 4 were held from 2 pm to 4 pm. Each paper was allotted 15 additional minutes to read the question papers. However, no additional time was given to read the questions of Papers 3 and 4 and all the papers of the post-qualification course examination.