CTET 2024 Answer Key: When Will CBSE CTET July Provisional Key be Released?

CTET 2024 Answer Key: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET 2024 answer key soon, providing candidates with valuable insights into their performance in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test. Once released, the provisional answer key, along with questions and candidates' responses, will be published on the official CBSE CTET website at ctet.nic.in.
The CBSE CTET July 2024 examination was conducted on 7 July 2024, in 136 cities across the country. The test was held in twenty languages in two shifts: Paper I from 2 pm to 4: 30 pm and Paper II from 9:30 am to 12 noon.
After releasing the answer key, the CBSE will invite objections from candidates on payment of a fee of Rs 1000 per question. Challenges without payment of the fee or submitted through any other medium (email/letter/representation) will not be considered. The subject experts will examine the challenges received and prepare the final answer keys. The result will be declared as per the final answer keys.
The CTET 2024 Answer Key is a crucial tool for candidates to assess their performance in the exam. By carefully reviewing the answer key, candidates can identify their strengths and weaknesses and make informed decisions about their future preparation. The CBSE's commitment to transparency and efficiency ensures that candidates receive timely access to the answer key, allowing them to plan their next steps with confidence.
To be considered successful in TET examination, a candidate must score 60 percent or more in the teacher eligibility test. This important threshold is set by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).
According to the marking scheme of CBSE CTET, each correct answer in Paper I and Paper II of the CTET 2024 exam will earn one mark. However, there is no provision for deducting marks for incorrect answers, meaning there is no negative marking policy in the CTET exam.
CTET 2024 Answer Key Release Date
As of now CBSE has not confirmed the exact release date of CTET answer key 2024. However, it is expected that the provisional answer key will be released in July 2024.
How to Download CTET 2024 Answer Key?
To download the CTET Answer Key 2024 PDF for Paper 1 and Paper 2, candidates will need to use their login credentials, including Registration Number and Date of Birth (DOB). Once the CBSE makes the provisional answer key public, candidates can follow these steps to access it.
Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for CTET Answer Key 2024.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details like Registration Number and DOB.
Hit the submit option.
Your provisional answer key will be displayed.
Check the details on your answer key carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
