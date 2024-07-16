CTET 2024 Answer Key: When Will CBSE CTET July Provisional Key be Released?

CTET 2024 Answer Key: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET 2024 answer key soon, providing candidates with valuable insights into their performance in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test. Once released, the provisional answer key, along with questions and candidates' responses, will be published on the official CBSE CTET website at ctet.nic.in.

The CBSE CTET July 2024 examination was conducted on 7 July 2024, in 136 cities across the country. The test was held in twenty languages in two shifts: Paper I from 2 pm to 4: 30 pm and Paper II from 9:30 am to 12 noon.

After releasing the answer key, the CBSE will invite objections from candidates on payment of a fee of Rs 1000 per question. Challenges without payment of the fee or submitted through any other medium (email/letter/representation) will not be considered. The subject experts will examine the challenges received and prepare the final answer keys. The result will be declared as per the final answer keys.