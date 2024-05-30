NEET 2024 Answer Key Declared: Download NEET UG Answer Key; Check Objection Date

NEET 2024 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the NEET 2024 Answer Key for Undergraduate examinations. Concerned candidates can check and download the NEET UG answer key 2024 from the official website - exams.nta.ac.in. One must check the answer key carefully after downloading it from the official website. The officials have released the recorded responses along with the provisional NEET UG answer key. Concerned students must check the latest announcements on the website carefully.

The NTA has invited the submission of objections against the NEET 2024 Answer Key till a certain date. Interested candidates must follow the deadline if they want the officials to consider their objections. All the important details are available on the website - exams.nta.ac.in. You must download a copy of the NEET UG answer key 2024 for your reference.