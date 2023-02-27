CTET Result 2023 To Release Soon: Check ctet.nic.in; Know How To Download Result

CBSE CTET 2023 result is likely to be declared soon on the official website.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET result 2023 and the final answer key soon for all interested candidates. As per latest media reports, results are likely to be available by the end of this month on the official website. The website that candidates must visit to check and download the CBSE CTET result 2023 is ctet.nic.in. It is the official website that contains all the latest updates from the Central Board of Secondary Education.
The CTET result 2023 is likely to be declared soon on the website – ctet.nic.in for everyone. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are eagerly waiting for the result to release so they can check their CTET scores. It is important to note that the CTET 2023 final answer key will also be released on Monday.
As per the latest details, the CTET 2023 exam was formally conducted from 28 December to 7 February for all candidates who registered for the same. The exam was held in various cities across India for all candidates who wanted to appear for the CTET.
Candidates were allowed to challenge the provisional answer key till 17 February. The final answer key and the CTET result will be based on the objections raised by candidates.
Let's take a look at the steps to check and download the CBSE CTET 2023 result online:
Visit the official website – ctet.nic.in
Click on the link that states CTET result 2023 on the home page
Key in your login details in the provided space and tap on submit
The CTET result will appear on your screen
Go through the details mentioned in the result carefully
Download the CTET 2023 result from the website
You can either take a printout or save a copy of the same on your device for future reference
