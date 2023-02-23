CBSE CTET 2023 Result for December Exam To Release Soon; Know the Latest Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to officially announce the CTET December exam result 2023 soon for interested candidates. As per the latest details available online, the CBSE CTET 2023 result will be released on the official website – ctet.nic.in. Once the results are declared by the CBSE, candidates will be informed about it via a notification on the site so they should keep a close eye on it for the latest announcements by the board.

