CTET Result 2023 Expected to be Released by February End on ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the result for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam soon. According to the CTET December 2022 Information Bulletin, CBSE CTET Result 2022 is expected to be released by the end of February 2023.

After the release of the result, candidates can download the 16th edition of the CTET result on the official website at ctet.nic.in. The answer key objection window was closed on 17 February and now the CTET final answer key will be released soon.

CTET 2023 exam was conducted from 28 December to 7 February 2023. CTET Answer key 2023 was released on 14 February 2023 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till 17 February.

CBSE will be considering to make necessary changes to the CTET answer key and the final answer key will be prepared accordingly. CTET 2023 Result will be based on the options mentioned on the final answer key.