CTET Result 2023 Expected to be Released by February End on ctet.nic.in
Check the steps to download the CTET 2023 result at ctet.nic.in
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the result for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam soon. According to the CTET December 2022 Information Bulletin, CBSE CTET Result 2022 is expected to be released by the end of February 2023.
After the release of the result, candidates can download the 16th edition of the CTET result on the official website at ctet.nic.in. The answer key objection window was closed on 17 February and now the CTET final answer key will be released soon.
CTET 2023 exam was conducted from 28 December to 7 February 2023. CTET Answer key 2023 was released on 14 February 2023 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till 17 February.
CBSE will be considering to make necessary changes to the CTET answer key and the final answer key will be prepared accordingly. CTET 2023 Result will be based on the options mentioned on the final answer key.
How to Download CTET Result 2023?
Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on CTET Result 2023 link.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
You can check the result and download the page.
You can keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CTET 2023 has different passing marks for different category. General category candidates are required to attain 60 per cent marks while Reserved category candidates are required to score 55 per cent marks to qualify for CTET.
CBSE will provide CTET 2023 scorecards to all candidates while the eligibility certificates will be given to the successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act.
