TN 11th Supplementary Result 2023 To Be Released Today; Steps To Download

TN 11th supplementary result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE Tamil Nadu is all set to release the TN HSE +1 supplementary results 2023 today, July 28. Students who appeared for the TN HSE +1 supplementary results 2023 can check the results on the official website at tnresults.nic.in.

According to the official updates, the results will be released on July 28 and no specific time has been mentioned for the same. It is expected to be released in the second half of the day.

Over 8 lakh students in the state registered for the Class 11 annual exams that were conducted between 14 March and 5 April 2023. Check the steps below to download the TN 11th Supplementary Result 2023.