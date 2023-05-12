CBSE Board 10th Result 2023 Term 2 Declared: Download Topper List & Marksheet

CBSE 10th Result 2023 Declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE 10th Result 2023 Term 2 today on Friday, 12 May 2023 on the official website, cbse.gov.in.

Candidates should check the aforementioned website to get all the latest details including the topper list, pass percentage, marksheets, and more. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on CBSE matric results 2023.

The CBSE Class 10th exams were conducted from 15 February to 21 March. This year approximately 21,65,805 candidates appeared in the Class 10 exams.